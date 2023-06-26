Hackley Public Library has a wide variety of summer programs for parents and kids to enjoy in downtown Muskegon. It’s a chance to help prevent summer learning loss for students and offers great programming for adults.

Programs:

CUE Robot Open House: July 6

‘Draw Your Pet’ drawing class for kids and teens: July 11

“Animals Need Animals” with Outdoor Discovery Center: July 20

Adult Bingo: July 10

Uneven Ground concert: July 18

Amber Chene concert: July 20

They also have their Summer Reading Program. It’s for all ages, and it’s free for everyone. Reward prizes can be earned by all ages. The library has prizes that youth and teens can earn as they track their reading, and then also different prizes that adults can earn as they track their reading.

In addition to earning prizes, the more you track your reading and activities, the more chances you’ll have to enter for grand prizes.

Hackley Public Library

316 W Webster Ave.

Muskegon, MI 49440

231-722-8000