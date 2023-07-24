GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- It’s hard to believe it’s almost August, but there’s still plenty of summer fun. With the extreme heat this week, finding indoor activities will be a must. Hackley Public Library in Muskegon has special programming coming up. Various programs are geared toward kids, teens and adults! All programs and events are free to enjoy.

Hackley Library has several youth and teen programs coming up to enjoy, a Drawing Dinosaurs class with artist Corinne Roberts, a Paws and Read program where kids can read to adorable therapy dogs and a special Bluey-themed Story Time.

There are also several programs and events geared towards adults, including a Tech Teardown event (for adults and teens) where you can tear down a computer and see what’s inside and how it works. Additionally, they’ll have an Open Mic Night and an informational program on Fostering.

To find out more, you can visit hackleylibrary.org, visit their Facebook page, come to the library, or give them a call (231) 722-8000.