Summer is a great season for outdoor fun, and this week you have the chance to experience a one of a kind summer event. This Wednesday, GVSU will host the third annual summer movie night, at Lubbers Stadium. Jake Levy is here to tell us all about it.

Summer Movie Night is a FREE event taking place on Wed. June 26th at 7pm. The movie being shown is “Wreck it Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet”. Gates will open at 6pm, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a FREE blanket.