Summer is sizzling at Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The sounds of summer are heating up at the outdoor concert venue at Soaring Eagle! So many good shows are coming up including Kid Rock, Keith Urban and Tim McGraw. The sold-out Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa show, originally scheduled for July 15th has been rescheduled for September 26th (all tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date). Two shows were just announced for the fall in the indoor entertainment hall: REO Speedwagon on October 16th and Boyz II Men on October 30th. You can see the full lineup of shows and get tickets here!

If you’re looking for a place to stay while attending a concert or an event, The Hideaway RV Park has 67 sites with concrete pads, full hook ups and individual fire rings and they’re right on a 42 acre lake! Campers can also rent kayaks, canoes and even paddle boats on the water. They also offer a full laundry room, private bathhouse and complimentary use of the waterpark and hotel’s pool and sauna.

Summer is the perfect time to visit the Soaring Eagle Waterpark. If you’re at Soaring Eagle for one of the shows or just to check out the casino, you’re just a short drive or shuttle ride from some family fun!

Sponsored by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort.