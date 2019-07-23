Summer fun at Soaring Eagle

Are you still looking for some fun activities for this summer season? Consider heading to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort for one of the remaining outdoor concerts!

It’s also the perfect time to head to the waterpark, during the summer – you can also relax on the sundeck while the kids enjoy things like the climbing wall and otter run that’s the long slide on the Soaring Eagle property. there’s also the lazy river and an over-sized adult hot tub they always have special package deals for birthdays and they also have a business traveler rate that is good Sunday through Thursday.

Upcoming Concerts