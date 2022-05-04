GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The weather is starting to warm up, and car show season has almost arrived! The Gilmore Car Museum is preparing for a very busy month ahead.
Upcoming Events:
- Every Wednesday from May through September: Wednesday Night Cruise In’s
- Saturday, May 7th: David Beeke Mustang & Ford Show
- Saturday, May 14th: Vintage Boat & Travel Trailer Rally, Corks & Crafts
- Saturday, May 21st: All General Motors Super Show
- Sunday, June 5th: The Experience Full Classic© Car Show
They also just announced their lineup for Gilmore Summer Outdoor Concerts & Shows! Five new Carload Concerts were announced, where guests can pile into their vehicle and enjoy a show for $40 per car! Led Zeppelin 2 is a classic rock concert happening during the MCACN Muscle Car Meet Up on Saturday, June 25th.
For more information about upcoming concerts, visit GilmoreCarMuseum.org.
Gilmore Car Museum
6865 W Hickory Rd – Hickory Corners
269-671-5089
GilmoreCarMuseum.org
Sponsored by Gilmore Car Museum.