GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The weather is starting to warm up, and car show season has almost arrived! The Gilmore Car Museum is preparing for a very busy month ahead.

Upcoming Events:

Every Wednesday from May through September: Wednesday Night Cruise In’s

Saturday, May 7th: David Beeke Mustang & Ford Show

Saturday, May 14th: Vintage Boat & Travel Trailer Rally, Corks & Crafts

Saturday, May 21st: All General Motors Super Show

Sunday, June 5th: The Experience Full Classic© Car Show

They also just announced their lineup for Gilmore Summer Outdoor Concerts & Shows! Five new Carload Concerts were announced, where guests can pile into their vehicle and enjoy a show for $40 per car! Led Zeppelin 2 is a classic rock concert happening during the MCACN Muscle Car Meet Up on Saturday, June 25th.

Lookin’ Back: Tribute to Bob Seger – 9.10

Led Zeppelin 2 – 6.25

The Insiders: Tribute to Tom Petty – 6.4

The Surfrajettes – 8.19

The Lovettes – 8.27

The RockShow – 8.26

For more information about upcoming concerts, visit GilmoreCarMuseum.org.

Gilmore Car Museum

6865 W Hickory Rd – Hickory Corners

269-671-5089

GilmoreCarMuseum.org

