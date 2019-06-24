Summer entertainment at Four Winds Casino

Summer is a great time for outdoor fun and entertaining music at Four Winds Casino. Today we have their entertainment director, Jason George in studio with us.

Four Winds Casino & Resort hosts top entertainers touring the country with concerts every weekend of the summer including the Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Beach Boys, Dave Koz, Boyz II Men and Theresa Caputo. They have the $215,000 Hot Summer Wheels give away on July 7.  They’ll be giving away 3 Corvette Stingray Coupes and $42,000 in cash.  They have 3 Corvettes one in each red, white or blue that you can win. The Up in Smoke Cigar party is on June 28, Make American Rock Block Party July 4-6 to celebrate Independence Day and Glow in the Dark Party July 13 at the pool.

They have a first-class hotel offering event packages and a pool bar with weekend entertainment.

