Stylish and comfortable options for your footwear

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re still enjoying nice summer weather and before we know it fall and winter will be there. If you want shoes and sandals that won’t make your feet hurt, the first place to check is Foot Solutions. Rob Skinner joins us this morning.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Foot Solutions is a “One Stop Shop” for your feet. Foot Solutions has Board Certified Pedorthists who are trained to evaluate feet and to properly assist you.

They carry supportive arch supports, build custom orthotics, and offer sandals, slippers, shoes and boots for all purposes.

If you are having foot, knee, hip or back discomfort stop in to see them. Appointments are recommended, but not necessary.

Mention eightWest for $10 off any purchase before the end of the month