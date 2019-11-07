Stylish and comfortable at Design Quest

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - The next stop on Maranda’s awesome trip to Boston on the set of Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway brought her to the orchestra pit to learn about all the music that brings the show to life. She met up with the show’s flutiest to learn more about the music that makes this show magical. Darlene, the Lion King’s flutiest, plays 13 different flutes which creates music for different parts of the show. She has a special flute for the scenes with baby Simba and then scenes with Scar.

Darlene said this career all started from her love of music at the age of 6. She joined her grade schools band and continued playing throughout her life to get to where she is now.