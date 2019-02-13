Study up - on your beer education Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - We love trying new things here at eightWest, and it always helps to bring in experts who really know their stuff. So today, we've brought in a couple of beer experts, Kate and Allison, to help us explore dark beers!

"Debunking Dark Beer."

Tasting event

Tuesday Feb. 19th at 6:30pm

Craft Beer Cellar Grand Rapids

404 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids

Tickets at eventbrite.com

navigatebrews.com