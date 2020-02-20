Strong Beginnings program helps new African American and Latinx mothers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a program in Kent County that’s been working for several years to make sure more and more African American and Latino women deliver healthy babies and have the support and resources to set their young families on the right path. It’s called Strong Beginnings.

Available to brand new moms or soon-to-be moms who are Medicaid eligible and are referred by a healthcare provider of they can self-refer

Relies on home visits from community health workers

Sets goals and provides support through home visits

Connects mothers to resources for pre-natal visits, mental health services, breastfeeding support, parenting classes, healthy eating and more

Empowers clients to improve their health and well-being

Program participants receive the help for free. Spectrum Health provides some funding and manages the money for the entire program. Other funding comes from state/federal grants and foundations.

For more information about the program, visit StrongBeginningsKent.org.

