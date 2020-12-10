Stream the GR Choir of Men & Boys’s performance of Amahl & the Night Visitors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This time of year, for almost as long as we’ve been on the air, we have welcomed in the Grand Rapids Choir of Men & Boys to fill our studio with holiday cheer. Of course, this year is different but the music will still go on!

Scott and Ben are here to tell us about the online concert they’ll be putting on on December 13th.

Grand Rapids Choir of Men & Boys

Amahl & the Night Visitors by Gian Carlo Menotti

December 13th at 10:30am

Mayflower Congregational Church – 2345 Robinson Rd. SE

Streaming online at MayflowerChurch.org through December 31st