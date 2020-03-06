Stop by the West Michigan Home and Garden Show this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The West Michigan Home and Garden Show kicked off yesterday afternoon and runs through Sunday!
We took our show on the road to check everything out – take a look.
Show Dates & Hours:
|Thursday, March 5
|3pm-9pm
|Friday, March 6
|12pm-9:30pm
|Saturday, March 7
|10am-9pm
|Sunday, March 8
|11am-6pm
Admission:
|Adult: $10 Online / $12 At the Door
|Child (6-14): $4
|Multi-Day Adult Ticket (Online Only): $18
They’ll even have cooking demonstrations from Chef Angus Campbell all weekend at the Standard Kitchens Cooking Change!
