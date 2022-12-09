GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The days to Christmas are winding down and maybe you’re taking this weekend to get some holiday shopping done for you and your family – it’s also a great opportunity to shop for your community. This is the final weekend to shop for the WOOD TV Salvation Army Angel Tree Toy Drive and this year more kids than ever need their community’s support. That’s why Talsma’s Furniture has been involved in becoming a larger part of the Angel Tree Toy Drive. All of their locations have a tree with tags that can make a difference in the life of a child here in West Michigan. They’ve found over the years it’s not just a great way to give back this season, the Angel Tree is also a tool to teach. There are more than 4,300 children who are in need of Angel Tree assistance this year. Click here to find a location where you can participate and help a child receive something special this holiday season.