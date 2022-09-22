GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One venue you might want to hit up as we head into the weekend is Condado Tacos. Besides being an ArtPrize venue, they have unique artist creations that adorn their walls all year long and it’s a tasty place to eat and drink. If you’ve ever been there, you know about their unique art, all created by local artists, and you’ll find nods to Grand Rapids historical figures as well as paying homage to Grand Rapids’ titles of Furniture City and Beer City USA.

But it’s not just the artwork that draws crowds to their Bridge Street location, they specialize in unique tacos, margaritas, and tequilas in a colorful, social and energetic atmosphere. Right now it’s your last chance to taste Condado Tacos’ limited time offer – Summer Margaritas along with a Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco and Mango Guac Dip. They’ll be launching some exciting new food and drinks on October 3rd!

They’re also opening 2 new locations soon – in Kalamazoo on Drake Road in November and in Breton Village next year!

Condado Tacos

449 Bridge St. NW – Grand Rapids

Open 7 days a week

CondadoTacos.com

Sponsored by Condado Tacos.