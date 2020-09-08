Stomp Out Stigma 5k Walk goes virtual this Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Lace up those walking shoes, it’s time to hit the pavement and stomp out the stigma of mental health and suicide.

The 18th annual Stomp out Stigma 5K Walk benefits the programs at the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan, which are more important now than ever.

The event kicks off Thursday, September 10th and you have the rest of the weekend to finish your 5K walk. Make sure to post pictures and videos to Facebook!

Stomp Out Stigma Virtual 5K

Thursday, September 10th – Sunday, September 13th

BeNice.org/MHF-Events