Step Year at WMCAT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Sometimes finding the right path in life can be a challenge, there’s a program at the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology specifically designed to help young adults find a career or educational path that’s right for them. Today we have Brandy Arnold here to tell us about Step Year.

Step Year at the West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology (WMCAT) was specifically designed to help young adults find a career or educational path that’s right for them. Step Year is a unique mix of college and career exploration, self-discovery, and connections to employment pathways in a variety of sectors. The program is tuition-free and is open to young adults ages 18-24 who have a high school diploma or GED and live in Kent County.