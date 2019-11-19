Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Step Year at WMCAT

eightWest

by: eightWest staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Sometimes finding the right path in life can be a challenge, there’s a program at the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology specifically designed to help young adults find a career or educational path that’s right for them. Today we have Brandy Arnold here to tell us about Step Year.

>>> Take a look in the video above.

Step Year at the West Michigan Center for Arts + Technology (WMCAT) was specifically designed to help young adults find a career or educational path that’s right for them. Step Year is a unique mix of college and career exploration, self-discovery, and connections to employment pathways in a variety of sectors. The program is tuition-free and is open to young adults ages 18-24 who have a high school diploma or GED and live in Kent County.

  • Application deadline – December 1, 2019
  • www.wmcat.org
  • 616-454-7004.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 