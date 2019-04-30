Step into Spring at V&A Shoes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - In the Spring, it's often out with the old and in with the new! Spring is a time to refresh and re-think our footwear and now is a great time to do that, because V&A Shoes is having its Spring sale, featuring some of the best deals you'll find all year.
The sale officially starts on Thursday, but eightWest viewers are invited to come and save right now. We got the chance to preview all the newest styles!
V&A Shoes
www.vabootery.com
Spring Sale Thursday-Saturday - mention eightWest and shop now!
3620 28th Street SE - Grand Rapids
202 South Kalamazoo Mall
6292 South Westnedge - Portage
Photo Galleries Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
