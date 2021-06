GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority Board is sending off its longtime leader with signs of promise Grand Rapids’ largest venues will bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeVos Place, DeVos Performance Hall and Van Andel Arena have generated a total of $82.6 million in local economic impact and have directly and indirectly led to the creation of 1,265 jobs, Michigan Sport Consulting Group concluded in an analysis presented to the Board Friday.