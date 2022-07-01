GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With many of us celebrating the holiday weekend with fireworks, it’s important that we remember to be safe! Firefighter Michael McLeieer joins us to give us tips for the whole family to stay safe this weekend.

Fireworks Safety Tips:

Be safe. Watch a public fireworks show put on by professionals.

Parents should always closely supervise children at fireworks events.

Hand-held sparklers burn at more than 1,200 ° F.

F. Fireworks and sparklers can cause a 3rd degree burn in seconds.

For more fire safety resources, visit ESCAPEInc.org.