Stay connected with the Grand Rapids Public Library

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are living through a historical moment and the Grand Rapids Public Library want to collect people’s stories so that future researchers will have a better understanding of the impact COVID-19 made on our community.

Want to share your story? Visit GRPL.org and fill out the form – they’ll be taking quotes from people’s stories and sharing them on our website. Stories will then be archived at the library – they are looking for what is not reported in the news.

Grand Rapids Public Library also has other ways to help during this time of social distancing. They offer free ebooks, eaudiobooks, and streaming tv, music and movies, digital magazines and databases like Ancestry.com.

If you don’t have a library card, GRPL is issuing e-cards that will give you access to their digital collections.

Learn more at grpl.org or on any of our social channels. They also have staff available by email and phone M-F from 9-!=5!