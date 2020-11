GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There is a statewide program that is providing free community college tuition to those on the frontlines.

Today we have Dr. Bill Pink, president of Grand Rapids Community College here with us.

Futures for Frontliners

Futures4Frontliners@grcc.edu

(616) 234-3344

Text: (616) 404-4519

GRCC.edu/FuturesForFrontliners