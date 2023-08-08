GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Studies show that children get better grades, are more engaged, and have better outcomes when they’re involved in one or more activities like sports or lessons. Smith Arenas, along with Beautiful Interiors Design Group, wants to make sure all children thrive. That’s why they have established a goal of opening up state-of-the-art sports facilities all over the country, with the first one planned for Michigan. Mark joins us today to tell us what they’re all about.

Investment Opportunities for Smith Arenas

Contact De Anna Guerreiro

Athlon Family Offices and Legends Advocates Sports Group

DeAnna@AthlonFO.com

SmithArenas.com

Sponsored by Smith Arenas and Beautiful Interiors Design Group.