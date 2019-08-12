Start your weight loss journey

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) -- If you're a fan of the Grand Rapids Symphony, listen up…you've got a chance to save big on some tickets. Today we have the new Vice President and General Manager of the Grand Rapids Symphony, Aaron Doty in studio with us.

The Grand Rapids Symphony is launching a Community Appreciation Sale, open to anyone and everyone, with a 30%discount on single tickets for concerts coming up in September, October and November. It's their way of saying thanks to the community for its ongoing support.