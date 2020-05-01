Start your landscaping project with zero-contact services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking to get started on your spring gardening projects, Harder & Warner is open and offering zero contact services!

14 acres of fresh air to shop

Employees are wearing masks in enclosed spaces

Indoor spaces as well as carts and trucks outdoors are sanitized

Customers can order online for a no-contact pick up or delivery of bulk items (mulch, stone, top soil)

Customers can also book virtual appointments

Curbside pickup and delivery options available for plants

Get hanging baskets and statuaries for Mother’s Day!

OPEN MONDAY-FRIDAY 8AM-6PM

SATURDAY 8AM-5PM

SUNDAY 11AM-4PM

CALL OR TEXT 698-6910

INFO@HARDERANDWARNER.COM

Sponsored by Harder & Warner.