Start your landscaping project with zero-contact services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking to get started on your spring gardening projects, Harder & Warner is open and offering zero contact services!

  • 14 acres of fresh air to shop
  • Employees are wearing masks in enclosed spaces
  • Indoor spaces as well as carts and trucks outdoors are sanitized
  • Customers can order online for a no-contact pick up or delivery of bulk items (mulch, stone, top soil)
  • Customers can also book virtual appointments
  • Curbside pickup and delivery options available for plants

Get hanging baskets and statuaries for Mother’s Day!

OPEN MONDAY-FRIDAY 8AM-6PM
SATURDAY 8AM-5PM
SUNDAY 11AM-4PM
CALL OR TEXT 698-6910
INFO@HARDERANDWARNER.COM

Sponsored by Harder & Warner.

