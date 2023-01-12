GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If more exercise, or maybe running a race, is one of your new years resolutions, now would be a great time to start training for the Amway River Bank Run on May 13th!

Russ and Scott join us today to talk about registration for the race and upcoming training opportunities.

Amway River Bank Run Training Runs

1st Saturday of the month @ David D. Hunting YMCA @ 8am

2nd Tuesday of the month @ Perrin @ 6pm

Race Day – May 13th

To register for the run or get more information, visit AmwayRiverBankRun.com!