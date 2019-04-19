eightWest

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 01:40 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 01:40 PM EDT

Start training for an in-demand job now

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - More and more employers are looking for skilled workers and it's easier than you think to start a new career or get training for those in-demand jobs. Today, we have Doug Bagley from Thompson M-TEC in Holland to tell us more.

Right now employers are looking for skilled workers and Thompson M-TEC offers medical, manufacturing, office and technology, and skilled trades career training for adults. It’s training that can often be done in 15 weeks or less. Thompson M-TEC can help adults improve their job skills to start a new career or prepare themselves for a promotion. Students who are unsure of their next step after high school graduation or those seeking higher paying jobs to help pay for college should look into M-TEC.

M-TEC also provides career path assistance through trained career counselors.

Thompson M-TEC

