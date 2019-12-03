Start planning winter break at Soaring Eagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The fall and winter entertainment lineup is starting to take shape at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. If you’re planning winter break or just looking to get away, Soaring Eagle has a wide variety of places to stay if you’re checking out a show or a concert. Consider The Retreat, the newest option. Instead of opting for a tradition hotel room, you can stay in a contemporary, comfortable spot. There’s a kitchen and living space and it’s just a short walk from the Waterpark and Casino.
Fall and Winter Shows:
- Brett Young with special guest, Ingrid Andress – December 6
- Rodney Atkins and Joe Nichols – December 28
- Salt-N-Pepa with special guest Naughty By Nature – December 29
- RATT with special guest Quiet Riot – December 30
- Lewis Black – January 31, 2020