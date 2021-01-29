Star World Amusement in Kalamazoo keeps the arcade game tradition alive

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Pinball and arcade games play a special role in many people’s hearts – they offer carefree fun and for many, they’re a throwback to childhood fun!

Star World Amusement keeps that tradition alive in West Michigan. It’s locally-owned in Kalamazoo, proving that arcade games and billiards still have a solid place in today’s world!

If you’re looking to outfit your man cave, or your she-shed, with a new pool table or even if you want to rent some fun games for a family or work gathering, Star World is the place to go!

Star World Amusement

412 Harrison St. – Kalamazoo
269-344-3838
StarWorldAmusement.com

Sponsored by Star World Amusement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon