Stanley Steemer Flooring & Design offers everything you need for new flooring!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Stanley Steemer not only helps keep your flooring clean, they also have 2 showrooms! Stanley Steemer Flooring and Design is a full-service, retail flooring store with locations in Byron Center and Kalamazoo.

StanleySteemer.com
Showrooms:
8225 Pfeiffer Farms Dr. SW – Byron Center | 616-878-7575
6598 Financial Pkwy – Kalamazoo | 269-341-9188
Show Specials: Southwind Rigid Plus 20 Mil Vinyl Plank $2.99/square foot, Southwind Premium WPC Vinyl Plank starting at $3.99/square foot, Carpet packages starting at $2.99/square foot

