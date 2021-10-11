Standale Home Studio has a newly-renovated showroom & carries a wide variety of products to fit every budget!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We know that the real estate market is hot – home sales are through the roof, people are investing in building new homes but also renovating their homes as well. Whether you’re building something new or updating your home, it’s safe to say that our home is truly our oasis!

Standale Home Studio has a rich history of working with builders, designers and homeowners on projects of all sizes and they’re now able to offer more than they ever have before. They recently renovated their showroom and continue to carry a wide variety of product lines to fit every budget. Rachael stopped by Standale Home Studio to check out the trends and to see how they’re helping people create beautiful spaces!

Standale Home Studio

4046 Lake Michigan Dr. NW

Open Monday-Saturday

616-453-8201

StandaleHomeStudio.com

Sponsored by Standale Home Studio.