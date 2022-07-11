GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You might have some free time this summer and it can be a good time to get some organizing and deep cleaning done! There are lots of areas in your home to tackle and a great place to get some inspiration is Standale Home Studio. From cabinets to doors, to floors, there’s no job too big or too small.

Standale Home Studio is also a part of a project involving transitional housing with the Inner City Christian Federation (ICCF) in Grand Rapids. It’s called the Union Street Project and it aims to transform a home into multi-family apartments to help those trying to get back on their feet. Standale Home Studio & Lumber has partnered with other local companies to provide much of the needed material at no cost. As this project continues, trades professionals are always in need. They also could use volunteers or you could make a financial donation directly to ICCF. This organization has been close to the heart of Standale for generations and their goal is to bridge the gap between the mission of ICCF and the realities of all that’s needed for a project this large.

To donate to ICCF, click here.

Standale Home Studio

4046 Lake Michigan Dr. NW

616-453-8201

Open Monday – Saturday

StandaleHomeStudio.com