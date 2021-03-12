St. Patrick’s Day drinks to make at home!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – St. Patrick’s Day is coming up this Wednesday and while many of us can’t celebrate the way we have in years past, that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate outside with some homemade cocktails while supporting local companies!

Nate from the Original Tin Cup Co. joins us to show us some fun holiday drinks!

Beer fan? Skiip the green beer and enjoy local Irish beers instead! Oddside Ales’ “Paddy’s Red” Saugatuck Brewing’s “Irish Ale” or Pigeon Hill’s “MI Irish Stout”!

Irish Maid

2oz New Holland Zeppelin Bend Single Malt Whiskey, 1oz fresh lime juice, .75oz simple syrup, cucumber, and mint. In a shaker glass, combine whiskey, lime juice, simple syrup and cucumbers and muddle together. Add ice and shake vigorously. Fine strain into a rocks glass over a large ice block. Garnish with fresh cucumber and mint sprig through the middle.

Saint Casa

1.5oz G4 Blanco Tequila .5oz Long Road Raspberry Liqueur .25oz agave nectar topped off with Pigeon Hill’s MI Irish Stout. Mix all ingredients [minus the stout] in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Pour into a coupe glass [or martini glass] top off with stout and garnish with fresh berries.

www.OriginalTinCup.com

DrinkGR Facebook Group