GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a special tradition that happens each year at St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church – a chance to gather with others in the community and enjoy a delicious and authentic middle eastern meal!

Missy and Joanne join us to talk about this year’s Annual Middle Eastern Dinner coming up this Tuesday!

Middle Eastern Dinner

St. Nicholas Antiochian Orthodox Church

Tuesday, October 12th

Take out: 4pm-7pm

Dine-In: 5:30pm-7pm

$18 per dinner

StNicholasGR.com/Dinner