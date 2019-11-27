St. Julian opens tasting room in Rockford

With Thanksgiving so close, we are really looking forward to eating but what about that post holiday workout that we refer to as Black Friday. You know, running from this store, to that store, to find the best deals of the year!

We know a lot of folks love to shop and whether your Black Friday involves going to lots of shops or just hitting one or two favorites, we know of a couple spots you can't miss, because the deals are awesome.

Stores that allow you scratch multiple names off your holiday list, here's a preview of Black Friday at Dutton General Store and Myrtle Mae's Chic Boutique!

Dutton General Store & Myrtle Mae's Chic Boutique Black Friday deals 30% off all clothing, 25% off all Christmas Saturday added gift with $50 purchase Dutton General Store - 3422 68th Street SE Dutton Myrtle Mae's - 6464 Broadmoor SE Caledonia