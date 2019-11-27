St. Julian opens tasting room in Rockford

There’s been a longstanding wine making tradition in our state. Many people know about St. Julian Winery, it’s family owned, and it’s been around for close to 100 years. But still, the Paw Paw-based winery continues to grow and evolve. St. Julian now has a new tasting room and retail store in Rockford!
A place to try delicious wine, cider, spirits, and sparkling juice and, you can even eat award winning pizza right next door!
Of course, with so many great offerings, including a wine club that offers awesome incentives so we had to check it out!
St. Julian Tasting Room in Rockford
4425 14 Mile Road NW | Rockford
616.263.9087
Open 7 days a week
Wine Club 101: Holiday Cocktails
Dec. 11th at 6pm