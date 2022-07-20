GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – St. Cecilia Music Center always has a great lineup featuring a variety of performers and genres. Tickets for the new season are now on sale and feature great folk, jazz and Chamber Society of Lincoln Center performances. Executive and Artistic Director Cathy Holbrook joins us today!

Acoustic Cafe Series at St. Cecilia Music Center

Janis Ian – October 19

The Wood Brothers – October 27

Mat Kearney – November 18

Chris Thile – February 5

Josh Ritter – March 2

