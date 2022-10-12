GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re so excited to have Cathy Holbrook from St. Cecilia Music Center on the show to talk about all of the great live music opportunities coming up in Grand Rapids! They have a packed 2022-2023 season coming up along with a special fall fundraising event as well. Eat. Drink. Be Merry! is happening this Saturday at 6pm – you can get your tickets here!
Jazz Series:
Rodriguez Martinez Duo – 10/13
Artemis – 2/16
Emmet Cohen Trio – 3/9
Acoustic Café:
The Wood Brothers – 10/27
Chris Thile – 2/5
Josh Ritter – 3/2
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center:
Beethoven to Beach – 11/17
Magical Schubert – 1/19
Delight and Drama – 3/23
St. Cecilia Music Center
24 Ransom Ave NE
616-459-2224
SCMC-Online.org