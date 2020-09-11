St. Cecilia Music Center hosting virtual live music series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are all missing live music from our lives luckily, we can still enjoy beautiful live music safely from our homes from St. Cecilia Music Center! They have both a jazz and chamber music series coming up this year, both virtually!

Their Jazz Piano Series runs from now through November 4th and the Chamber Music Series runs from September 17th through December 3rd.

St Cecilia’s Executive Director Cathy Holbrook joins us today.

