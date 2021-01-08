St. Cecilia Music Center announces virtual concert series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The arts have really taken a hit in the past year, with almost no live events taking place. Luckily, many organizations are finding ways to creatively entertain people!

Cathy Holbrook from St. Cecilia Music Center joins us today to give us an update on all of the virtual concerts they have coming up this year, including a bunch that are free!

St. Cecilia Music Center

