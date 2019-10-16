Squeeze in time for breast health in October

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We see a lot of pink during the month of October, to raise awareness of the most common cancer that affects women, breast cancer.

Today we have Dr. Jon Notarnicola and Jessica Majerle from Spectrum Health.

Breast cancer will affect one in eight women during her lifetime. It’s the second most common cause of cancer death in women, and the main cause in women 45 to 55 years old. Male breast cancer is rare and accounts for about 1% of all breast cancers, with about 2000 cases diagnosed each year

Risk factors include:

radiation exposure

high estrogen levels

family history of breast cancer

Abnormal breast cancer genes (BRCA1 or BCRA2)

liver disease

being overweight

drinking alcohol in excess

The death rate from breast cancer has decreased in the past 20 years, partly because better screening catches the disease earlier, so chances of recovery and cure are higher. When detected early, breast cancer can be treated and cured. The survival rate is over 90 percent. Spectrum Health and the American College of Radiology urge women to get a mammogram every year starting at 40 years old.

Spectrum Health Betty Ford Breast Care Services is also offers breast cancer screenings through two full-service mobile mammography units.

Their goal during Breast Cancer Awareness Month is to make mammograms convenient and easy for women in our community. The newest unit was made possible with help from Meijer. This unit helps provide breast cancer screenings to customers and employees at Meijer locations throughout the communities we serve.

The units travel throughout the community to serve a variety of patients, including women who may not have access to mammograms.

For more information about our breast cancer detection services or to set up an appointment, contact Betty Ford Breast Care Services at 877.495.2626.

The mobile units take a limited number of patients a day, so make an appointment by calling 877.495.2626 or visit.

Mobile Mammography locations:

Oct 16

Integrated Care Campus

7128 Fulton Street E – Ada

Oct 18

Kelsey Hospital

418 Washington Avenue, Lakeview

Integrated Care Campus

2776 S. State Road

Ionia

Oct 21

Meijer Store

11901 Fulton Street East

Lowell

Oct 22

Integrated Care Campus

2009 Holton Road

Muskegon

Oct 23

Kelsey Hospital

418 Washington Avenue, Lakeview

Oct 24 – Meijer

5300 S. Harvey Street

Muskegon

Oct 31