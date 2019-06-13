Spruce up your room with new carpets or rugs

When it comes to sprucing up your home, there are literally thousands of options. One of the most affordable, yet big changes you can make, is replacing your carpet or adding a rug to give a room warmth. Today we’re talking about trends in carpet and rugs with Paige and Kylie from Columbo’s Floors to Go.

Columbo’s has recently added new displays to their showroom to broaden the selection for their clients. They offer Feizy rugs that are made of better-quality fiber and manufactured in a high-quality facility. They offer 2×3 samples that can be checked out so you can visualize the color in your home versus having to order a rug and pay for the freight only to have to return it. They come in a variety of sizes including round rugs and runners. That way you can coordinate throughout your entire space.

Columbo’s also offers Oasis Laminate. In the past, laminate flooring has had a bad reputation for not holding up to water. Now, laminate manufacturers have introduced new technology that makes laminates more popular than ever. They are adding a wax seal to the locking mechanism to prevent water from seeping into the flooring.

This is also their “Start of Summer Sale” – throughout the entire month of June.

