Spring therapy at Romence Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - We are just days away from Easter, Spring is here, what better thing to brighten our moods than gorgeous spring flowers! For the last weeks and months, Romence Gardens has been growing like crazy. Their greenhouses are packed, with tulips, hyacinth, Easter lillies, all kinds of plants, for inside and outside your home.

It's so bright and cheery at Romence Gardens where the flowers are grown on site and because it's locally owned, everything is very fresh, the plants are not trucked in from another state.

