eightWest

Spring therapy at Romence Gardens

By:

Posted: Apr 16, 2019 12:47 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 16, 2019 12:47 PM EDT

Spring therapy at Romence Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - We are just days away from Easter, Spring is here, what better thing to brighten our moods than gorgeous spring flowers! For the last weeks and months, Romence Gardens has been growing like crazy. Their greenhouses are packed,  with tulips, hyacinth, Easter lillies,  all kinds of plants, for inside and outside your home. 

It's so bright and cheery at Romence Gardens where the flowers are grown on site and because it's locally owned, everything is very fresh, the plants are not trucked in from another state.

Romence Gardens

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Photos: Fire ravages Cathedral of Notre Dame

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PHOTOS: Remembering Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Spectrum Health Foundation Gala

Photo Galleries