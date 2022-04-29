GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Hours and hours of hard work go into the creations you’ll see in this next segment – beautiful textiles and pottery created by members of The West Michigan Potters Guild and the Woodland Weavers and Spinners. You can get a chance see it all at a show this weekend! Today we have Chris Trabka from the West Michigan Potter’s Guild and Kathy Forzley from the Woodland Weavers and Spinners Guild in studio with us.

31st Annual Spring Pottery Show

West Michigan Potters Guild

Saturday, April 30th from 9am-4pm

2250 E. Paris SE – Grand Rapids

For more information about the West Michigan Potters Guild, visit WestMichiganPottersGuild.com and for more information about Woodland Weavers, you can visit WoodlandWeaversandSpinners.com.