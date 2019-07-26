Spring Lake Country Club – a beautiful destination

On these gorgeous summer days, golf is a very popular choice for a lot of folks and the next place we’re taking you to, is all about golf plus a whole lot more!

Spring Lake Country Club is a destination for great events, weddings, celebrations and a popular spot for families with a pool, fun, and lots of activities.

Come with us as we show you around!

Spring Lake Country Club is a gorgeous spot, the perfect setting to make memories or to hold a wedding or special event. This club hosts one of the oldest ladies match play tournaments in the country, the 98th tournament of this kind took place there this summer. That’s quite a feather in their cap! They really have it all there, amenities and activities for all ages, what a great investment for a family that’s looking for fun. If you’re interested in golf lessons, memberships, or holding a special event there, remember you don’t have to be a member.

Spring Lake