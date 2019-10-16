Spooky fun at Gilmore Car Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Halloween is three weeks away, but if you want to get in the holiday spirit a little early, there’s a fun event happening next week. That’s right, our friends at the Gilmore Car Museum are holding their annual Halloween Spooktacular!

Due to the Luke Bryan concert being rescheduled in Richland for Thursday, October 24th, and the anticipated heavy traffic, the Gilmore Car Museum has moved their very popular annual Halloween Spooktacular to Tuesday, October 22nd. The time remains 4p – 7p and all activities will be the same.

It’s a family friendly event where kids 12 and under get in free and adults pay just $5.

There’s fun to be had both inside and outside, kids can visit candy and treat stations, ride on antique cars, free cider and donuts and so much more.

It’s all happening on Tuesday, October 22nd at the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners. If you’ve never been to the museum, which by the way is the largest auto museum in North America, it’s located just 20 minutes northwest of Kalamazoo on M-43.

Halloween Spooktacular