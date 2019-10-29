Spooky and stylish deals at Leigh’s

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The chilly weather is officially here to stay! We are layering up, staying cozy during the fall. And soon winter, days and nights and focusing on new fashion trends, footwear, jackets. One place we know we’re going to find beautiful fashion, and the latest skincare is Leighs! And all day tomorrow, Leighs is offering tax free shopping, take a look!
Pre-Halloween Party at Leigh’s
- Tax-free Shopping Day
- Wednesday, October 30
- (including cosmetics)
- Trish-or-Treat with Trish McEvoy artist
- Gift card drawing
- Pop-up shops, music and food
- 1942 Breton Road SE
- Grand Rapids
- 616.942.6300
- leighsfashions.com