Spooky and stylish deals at Leigh’s

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Who doesn’t love guarantees? Who doesn’t love guaranteed money? Annuities are an investment that can provide guaranteed income, but according to a recent survey, only 1 in 4 people plan to buy one. Why is that?

That’s what we’re discussing today with the father-daughter team of Gary Mattson and Laurel Steward of Mattson Financial Services are in studio today to discuss key ingredients to your retirement. Mattson Financial Services provides full service financial and retirement firm in the Grand Rapids area. Gary and Laurel are also popular radio show hosts.