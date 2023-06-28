GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This time of year, we are looking for every chance we can to be on the water — or next to it — and Bay Pointe on Gun Lake allows you to do just that.

You can go for food and drinks, or you can stay at the inn for a nice staycation, and you can enjoy live music at Gun Lake Live, a popular outdoor concert series hosted at Bay Pointe.

It’s also a great space to host a wedding or special event. The property has grown over the years and has evolved to offer more for visitors.

We got the chance to stop by and see what Bay Pointe is offering this summer.

Bay Pointe

11456 Marsh Road, Shelbyville

1-888-GUN-LAKE

BayPointeInn.com

Sponsored by Bay Pointe.