Spend the perfect getaway at Victoria Resort Bed & Breakfast

For the past week we’ve been exploring the beachside community of South Haven, and next we’re highlighting a unique bed and breakfast with a deep history. For more than 90 years the Victoria Resort and Bed and Breakfast has been welcoming visitors to the shoreline of Lake Michigan.

It’s perfect for a romantic getaway or even a family vacation. Here’s a step inside one of the most beautiful properties on the lakeshore.

Victoria Resort and Bed and Breakfast provides more than a beautiful and relaxing place to stay. Today’s guests enjoy the same warm hospitality as nearly 100 years ago, with the added benefits of modern comforts.

Victoria Resort has quite a few impressive accolades, including South Haven’s number 1 rated B&B on Google and Trip Advisor, because of customer reviews.

Call them to make a reservation. The bed and breakfast is located on Oak Street in South Haven, just a few blocks north of downtown and just blocks from the lake!

