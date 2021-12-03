Spectrum Health teaming up with Black-led organizations to break barriers when it comes to COVID

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Recent statistics show that 48% of African Americans in Kent County are vaccinated and that number is even lower among Black 20-29 year olds, with only 30% being vaccinated. Much of this is being attributed to many factors — including a steady stream of misinformation about COVID vaccines, as well as a lack of access to quality health care. Now, Spectrum Health is teaming up with several Black-led organizations across West Michigan to help combat these barriers and help boost vaccination rates thanks to a grant from Michigan State University.

Joining us today is Jeremy Moore with Spectrum Health’s Healthier Communities and Gertrude Croom, a member of the Kent County Black Vaccination Resource Committee.

For more information, visit the Spectrum Health Healthier Communities site.

