GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Here’s a question a lot of us probably wonder about as we go about our daily lives while still dealing with COVID. How do you politely ask if people you’re encountering are vaccinated?

Dr. Lyndsay Volpe-Bertram is the Section Chief of Psychology at Spectrum Health and she joins us today to talk about this popular topic!

For COVID-19 resources, visit SpectrumHealth.org/COVID19.

Sponsored by Spectrum Health.